Ahmedabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chhotaudepur, Narmada and Navsari districts, an official said.

After the aerial inspection of Chhotaudepur district, the CM visited Bodeli town, which has seen maximum damage due to heavy rains on Monday, he added.

The CM interacted with the affected people of Bodeli and assured them all possible help, a release said.

"He also met local Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sukhram Rathva, who apprised about the devastation caused by flood waters in that area," it added.

Later, Patel conducted an aerial survey of neighbouring Narmada district and then chaired a review meeting in Rajpipla with local officials and elected representatives, said the release.

"He asked the officials to speed up the process of providing financial and other assistance to the affected persons. The CM later conducted an aerial inspection of Navsari district in south Gujarat. He met people who had been shifted to a shelter home from low-lying areas in Navsari," the state government release informed.

