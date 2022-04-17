Palanpur, Apr 17 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal along with their two toddler daughters at Tharad in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the four deceased, all residents of Piluda village, were fished out of the Narmada canal with the help of local swimmers, a Tharad police station official said.

They were identified as Kalubhai Mohanbhai (30), his wife Gitaben (25) and daughters Avni (3) and Bhavyata (2), he said.

A probe is underway to find out why they took the extreme step, the official said.

