Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Surat, Gujarat on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the factory at Sachin GIDC area in Surat.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: Families of Silkyara Tunnel Workers Celebrate Safe Rescue With Firecrackers and Sweets (Watch Videos).

As soon as information was received the fire department reached to the spot.

More than a dozen vehicles of fire brigade and private companies were at the scene.

Also Read | Charlie Munger Dies: Warren Buffet’s Sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway Passes Away at 99.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)