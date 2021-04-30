Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): To boost the morale of the frontline workers in the country, Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat on Friday said that he along with a group of NGOs have decided to send food kits to one lakh COVID warriors in the state.

The kits will contain wheat flour, rice and mustard oil as well as immunity boosters.

SPeaking to ANI about the initiative, Devvrat said, "I have brought together NGO Yuva Unstoppable and some other young social workers. I will set up an office for them at Raj Bhavan. They contact businessmen and others for donations. With the donations, we have decided to send kits to one lakh corona warriors."

"The kits contain wheat flour, rice and mustard oil as well as immunity boosters. The initiative will boost the morale of our corona warriors," informed the Gujarat governor.

"The first batch of 11,000 kits have been sent today," he said.

In support of the state's fight against the virus, Adani Group also announced today that it will open a COVID Care Centre in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) Adani Vidya Mandir school campus in the city will be converted into a supportive care facility for COVID-19 positive patients.

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. As many as 2,08,330 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from the disease till now.

On April 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "Dhanvantari COVID Hospital is functional with 950 beds, 250 ICU beds. Gujarat has more ICU beds in comparison to other states. 1,200 bedded hospital, incl 600 ICU beds, to be made in association with Tata Trust Gandhinagar." (ANI)

