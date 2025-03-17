Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been actively implementing impactful women-centric schemes to foster self-sufficiency.

According to a release, the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana has been launched as part of this effort to provide financial independence to widowed women and ensure they lead a life of dignity and security.

The Gujarat government has consistently increased the budget for the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana to provide greater financial support to widowed women. Notably, within just one year, the scheme's budget has been expanded by approximately Rs 700 crore.

While the allocation for 2024-25 stood at Rs 2,362.67 crore, it has been raised to Rs 3,015 crore for 2025-26. Furthermore, as of February 2025, a total of Rs 2,164.64 crores has been disbursed to 16.49 lakh widowed women under the scheme, reaffirming the Gujarat government's strong commitment to women's financial empowerment, as stated in the release.

One of the beneficiaries from Dang, Devyaniben Padavi, stated, "After my husband passed away in 2021, I came to know about the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana. The monthly assistance of Rs 1,250 has been a great help in managing my household expenses. I am truly grateful to the Department of Women and Child Development for this invaluable help."

Other beneficiaries from Patan, Hina Patel and Nikita Prajapati, said that "The Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana has become a ray of hope in our lives. The financial assistance we receive not only helps us manage our household expenses but also ensures our children's education. We are truly grateful to the Gujarat government for this support."

The Gujarat government has shown a compassionate and proactive approach by consistently increasing the budget allocation for the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana. From Rs 549.74 crore in 2020-21, the budget has surged nearly 500% to Rs 3,015 crore for 2025-26. Over the past five years, the number of beneficiaries has also witnessed continuous growth, reflecting the government's unwavering commitment to women's financial empowerment.

The budget allocation and expenditure under the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana have consistently risen over the years. In the financial year 2020-21, the scheme had a budgetary allocation of Rs 549.74 crore, with an expenditure of Rs1313.38 crore, benefiting 8.16 lakh individuals.

The following year, 2021-22, saw an increased allocation of Rs 753.47 crore, while the expenditure stood at Rs 1768.86 crore, covering 11.61 lakh beneficiaries.

Further expansion was recorded in 2022-23, with Rs 917.02 crore allocated and Rs 2156.29 crore spent, reaching 13.62 lakh beneficiaries.

In 2023-24, the budgetary outlay surged to Rs 1981.76 crore, with an expenditure of Rs 2297.43 crore and 14.97 lakh beneficiaries.

For the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (up to February 2025), Rs 2326.67 crore has been allocated, with an expenditure of Rs 2164.64 crore, benefiting 16.49 lakh individuals.

In 2019, the Gujarat government increased the monthly financial assistance for widowed women under this scheme to Rs 1,250 and implemented the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to ensure efficient and transparent disbursement.

Previously, the assistance was discontinued once the widow's son attained adulthood (21 years). However, this provision has now been abolished, ensuring lifelong financial support for Ganga Swarupa beneficiaries and reaffirming the government's commitment to their financial security and well-being.

Additionally, the annual income limit for rural women increased from Rs 47,000 to Rs 1,20,000, while for urban women, it rose from Rs 68,000 to Rs 1,50,000. As a result, the number of beneficiaries has seen a phenomenal rise--from 1.64 lakh in 2018-19 to 16.49 lakh by February 2025.

Through the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Gujarat has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring economic security and dignity for widowed women. As the state continues to expand its welfare initiatives, it stands as a shining example of empowerment, equality, and progress for women across India. (ANI)

