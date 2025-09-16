Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inaugurated the blood donation camp in Gandhinagar on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising nationwide blood donation camps as part of the two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. The party has planned various events, including a cleanliness drive, 'ek ped maa ke naam' program, and exhibitions across the country highlighting the achievements of PM Modi.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 6 Injured After Drunk Men Unleash Dog on Neighbours, Attack With Rods in Subhash Park Area.

According to the state health minister, more than one lakh state government employees have registered for the camp to help with the drive.

"It is PM Modi's birthday tomorrow on 17 September. This Blood donation camp is organised on the same occasion. 1,27,000 employees of the state have registered. State employees will donate blood through this special campaign," Patel said.

Also Read | Dehradun: 200 Students Trapped Inside Devbhoomi Institute in Paundha After Flooding Rescued Successfully, Videos of Rescue Operation Surface.

Meanwhile, state's home minister Harsh Sanghvi also visited the camp, and highlighted how 7000 people had already donated blood within the first hour of the camp starting. The donated blood will help the people of Gujarat and the neighbouring states, the minister said.

"On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday and because of the grand success of Operation Sindoor, all the employees of the state government gathered together to organise a massive blood donation drive. Within the first hour and a half, over 7,000 people had already donated blood. The collected blood will be sent to Gujarat and neighbouring states to help thousands of people," he said.

As part of the Sewa Pakhwada, various exhibitions will be organised, which showcases the work done by PM Modi across the years to serve the nation. Along with the exhibition, a prabuddh sammelan' and various dialogues with distinguished people in their fields will be organised.

District-level workshops will also be conducted between 6th and 10th September, while Mandal-level workshops will be organised between 11th and 13th September.

A Painting Competition on Viksit Bharat will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to engage maximum participation from students and thereby link the youth with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047." The themes shall include "Viksit Bharat," "Atmanirbhar Bharat," and "Digital India." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)