Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 230 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,67,780, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,999, while the count of recoveries reached 12,54,494 after 496 patients were discharged, the official said.

With this, Gujarat now has 2,287 active cases, with 22 patients on ventilator support, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 81 infections, followed by Vadodara with 35 cases, Surat 20, Rajkot 13, Valsad 11 and Sabarkantha 10 cases, etc.

As many as 1.07 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19, taking the total number of jabs administered so far to 12.10 crore, the official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,67,780, new cases 230, death toll 10,999, discharged 12,54,494, active cases 2,287, people tested so far - figures not released.

