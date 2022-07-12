Ahmedabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 577 new cases of coronavirus and two fatalities due to the infection, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 12,39,009, while the toll reached 10,950, he said.

At least 633 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,23,903. The state is currently left with 4,156 active cases, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported 252 new cases, followed by Surat at 79, Bhavnagar at 38, Vadodara at 37 and Mehsana at 31, among others, he said.

As many as 11.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 42,880 jabs were administered on Tuesday, it was stated.

With the addition of three new cases, the number of active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to eight, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,39,009, new cases 577, death toll 10,950, discharged 12,23,903, active cases 4,156, people tested so far - figures not released.

