Ahmedabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Gujarat reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 8,22,620, while three deaths increased the toll to 10,037, an official said.

The day also saw 612 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 8,07,424, which is 98.15 per cent of the caseload, he said.

"Ahmedabad led with 30 new cases, followed by 22 in Surat, 16 in Rajkot, 15 in Vadodara among other districts. The three deaths took place in Ahmedabad, Anand and Junagadh. There are 5,159 active cases in Gujarat at the moment, of which 86 patients are critical," the official informed.

A release said 4,53,300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the overall number of doses administered in the state to 2,30,09,562.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three new cases and two recoveries, taking the tally to 10,490 and recovery count to 10,427. The Union Territory has so far seen four deaths from the infection, leaving it with an active caseload of 59.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,22,620, new cases 135, death toll 10,037, discharged 8,07,424, active cases 5,159, people tested so far - figures not released.

