Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Sabarmati Multi-Modal Transit Hub building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has installed a 700 kWp (kilowatt peak) solar power plant under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode.

The Sabarmati hub is a multi-modal transit building that will provide seamless connectivity to other modes of transport like railway station, metro, BRT and road transport with HSR system, a press release said on Thursday.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the company that is executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, has become the first entity in the state of Gujarat to secure approval for Net-Metering in RESCO mode and received registration from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).

This strategic initiative has resulted in substantial savings in Capital Expenditure (Capex), amounting to INR 2.73 Crores, which might have been spent on the installation of the rooftop solar plant.

The solar plant is expected to generate approximately 10 lakh units of green energy annually, with zero investment and maintenance costs incurred by NHSRCL for a remarkable period of 25 years.

The Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project, implemented under the RESCO Mode, has been contracted at an attractive rate of INR 3.9 per unit for the next 25 years.

This rate is significantly lower than the current DISCOM rate of approximately INR 11 per unit, emphasizing the economic viability and enduring advantages of embracing renewable energy solutions.

NHSRCL's forward-looking approach not only signifies a significant step towards a greener future but also sets a precedent for other entities to explore and adopt sustainable practices in the realm of energy consumption. Further, with the registration of its first Roof-Top Solar project, NHSRCL geared up for more such projects in its stations, buildings, depots and sheds throughout its alignment. (ANI)

