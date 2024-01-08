New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court expressed its displeasure over a tweet posted by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh saying that he put his video related to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in private mode out of compulsion. The high court also warned him of contempt if it was repeated in the future.

In the last hearing, the Delhi High Court was told by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh that he would put the video against Gurmeet Ram Rahim in private mode until Monday.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed his displeasure over Singh's tweet, saying that he put his video in private mode in "majboori" (compulsion).

Justice Singh said, "The court had not compelled him to put the video in private mode. It was a statement made by your counsel. I will initiate contempt proceedings if it is repeated in the future."

"Please try to understand that there is a dignity to the Court. You can not take the court lightly. Courts do not compel anyone to do anything," Justice Singh said.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and submitted that even after the last orders, Shyam Meera Singh had posted certain tweets.

The bench examined the content of the tweet and said, "It is unfair. Please try to understand that the court is competent enough to pass any order about the merits of the case. We do not coerce anyone to do anything."

During the hearing, Shyam Meera Singh was also present in court.

The matter has been listed for hearing on January 10, as senior advocate Salman Khurshid was not available on Monday.

The bench had asked the parties to sit together and arrive at a solution.

The bench had also asked the counsel for Gurmeet Ram Rahim to point out the offensive or defamatory part of the video and tell the counsel for Singh. He may consider changing or deleting those portions.

Earlier, Youtuber Shyam Meera Singh, on December 30, 2023, assured the Delhi High Court that he would delete the tweets he made yesterday against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The Delhi High Court is hearing a suit filed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim seeking a stay and deletion of a video on YouTube uploaded by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh.

Vacation Bench had directed Syam Meera Singh to delete the tweets made by him after filing the petition yesterday.

The bench said, "Tweets are defamatory and contemptuous. Delete these tweets. I want your client and your client to be responsible. He needs to be responsible if he is a journalist. And no further tweets until the matter is sub-judice."

Advocate Kapil Madan and Advocate Gurmukh Singh assured the court the tweets will be deleted today itself. There will be no further tweets till the matter is sub judice.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has sued Shyam Meera Singh and sought direction to Singh to delete the video uploaded by him related to Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The bench had issued notice and also directed that the soft copy of the video contained in the pen drive be filed. Let it be directed to be part of the record, the court said.

Counsel for Singh submitted that the suit is not maintainable at all as the same is not attested by the superintendent of the Jail. How it is possible for a person who is in jail to see the video on YouTube?

The court asked, Can he pull it down from his channel? He can take out the video until the next date.

The counsel for Singh submitted that the question is whether the video is defamatory or not.

It will set a bad precedent. If it is taken down, the video uploaded by a journalist, counsel Gurmukh Singh for Singh, argued.

On the other hand, Sr. Advocate Mohit Mathur argued that it would prejudice the reputation of the plaintiff until the video was available on YouTube.

We only have to see whether it is defamatory or not, the bench said.

Sr. Advocate Mathur argued that Singh is disclosing the identity of the victims, which is a crime.

The bench said to the counsel for Singh that it is objectionable the way your client is tweeting.

The council also said that the suit is not maintainable. I am not sure which part is defamatory. An advance copy was not supplied.

"You are served; you are appearing; you are tweeting," the court said.

Advocate Madan submitted that the counsel for the plaintiff is not able to show which part is defamatory. My only request is to have it after reopening.

The court asked the counsel to take it down until the next date.

It will be an infringement on the rights of my client. I am asking only for some days to file my response. It requires a detailed hearing. Give me three days, and I will respond, said the counsel.

While opposing the submissions, Sr. Advocate Mathur read over the transcription of the video in question, in which a book written by another Anurag Tripathi was referred to.

Advocate Madan submitted that Singh is not the author of the book. Anurag Tripathi is the author of the book.

Sr. Counsel Mathur argued Despite the filing of the petition and the issuance of notice, several tweets by Singh are not only objectionable but also contemptuous.

At this point, advocate Kapil Madan has submitted that they will delete it today itself.

The court directed the counsel to delete the same today itself.

Advocate Kapil Madan submitted that Singh was referring to the book titled 'Dera Sacha Sauda' by Anurag Tripathi.

If you are reporting or referring something you need to verify, Sr. Counsel Mathur rebutted.

Kapil Madan submitted I am free to practice my profession as a journalist. It is well within their right to make this author a party. It is available on Amazon. This book was published in 2018.

The Delhi High Court issued notice on December 29, 2023, on a suit for injunction filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim against Youtuber Shyam Meera Singh. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has sought direction for the deletion of a video uploaded by Singh.

He has also sought direction from Shyam Meera Singh to delete the video in question.

It is alleged that the respondent Singh uploaded a video on YouTube titled 'How Ram Rahim made a fool of his followers'.

The alleged video was uploaded on December 17. Before moving to the High Court a legal notice was also served upon Singh. Despite this, Singh refused to take down the video, the counsel further submitted.

Counsel for Ram Rahim had submitted before the bench that the video in question is defamatory and disparaging.

It was argued by the counsel that Singh is a habitual offender and an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for insulting the UP Chief Minister.

Earlier, Singh was with a news channel and he was fired, the counsel claimed.

Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim is serving a jail term for rape. (ANI)

