Lucknow, January 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stressed on preparing a regional index of education, health, economic condition of families and industry. Addressing a meeting here on Monday, the chief minister discussed the ongoing efforts, current results and future policy towards fulfilling the resolve of making the state a state with a trillion-dollar economy. Various ministers of the state government were present in the meeting organised by the Planning Department.

In the meeting, the Principal Secretary of the Planning Department and representatives of the finance sector consulting company Deloitte gave detailed information about the current state of the economic environment of the state and the possible future results, expectations of the industry, etc., sector-wise. He said that by making a regional index, the condition of a district, kind of its needs will be known and efforts can be started immediately. Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Posting Morphed Photos of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also discussed the ongoing efforts, current outcomes, and future policies aimed at achieving the ambitious goal of establishing Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy. The state's total GDP, which stood at Rs 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22, has now surged to over Rs 22.58 lakh crore in 2022-23. With a 9.2 per cent contribution to the national income, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country, playing a pivotal role as the growth engine of the country, an official said.

An assessment of the state's growth rate compared to the national standards has also revealed positive results. Uttar Pradesh's growth rate at current prices and constant prices in 2021-22 was 20.1 per cent and 9.8 per cent against the country's growth rate of 18.4 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively. Similarly, in 2022-23, the national growth rate of constant prices was recorded at 7.2 per cent, against the state's growth rate of 9.8 per cent while the state's growth rate of current prices was recorded at 14.3 per cent during the period.

In the present scenario, the GDP of the state is estimated to be more than Rs 25.55 lakh crore in 2023-24. To reach the $1 trillion target by 2027, it is imperative that all departments escalate their efforts, the CM said. The need of the hour is to work together with right policy and planned implementation and it is crucial to gather accurate data, Adityanath stressed. The chief minister directed officials to organise workshops/ training for statistical officers at each department level to ensure proper assessment of the situation in various sectors. Yogi Adityanath Plays With Children, Applies Tilak on a Child's Forehead During Interaction in Gorakhpur; Heartwarming Video of Uttar Pradesh CM Surfaces

"We possess significant potential, and the current landscape offers favourable opportunities. We will have to take full advantage of this. The progress of all departments should be reviewed every month by the Planning department against the targets set for economic betterment," he directed. He further said that digital technology has been incorporated to improve the primary segment of the economy, with initiatives such as digital crop surveys being successfully implemented.

This has to be implemented effectively in all 75 districts. Notably, the area of cultivation and production of sugarcane increased by 26.8 per cent in 2021-22, while horticultural crop production saw a substantial rise of 31.9 per cent. State-sponsored schemes aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds in Uttar Pradesh are yielding favourable results. However, there is a need to further enhance crop diversification and improve supply chain management.

The state has secured the top position in milk production. Additionally, it ranks third in terms of progress in egg production, achieving an annual growth rate of 12.80 per cent. Industrial power consumption in the secondary segment has increased by 17 per cent. Survey of units established in the Industrial Authority area, identification of unused plots, and establishment of a new Industrial Corridor are underway.

According to officials, Uttar Pradesh has been experiencing rapid growth in the tertiary sector, encompassing hotels/ restaurants, transport, communication, real estate, professional services, public services, defence, and other services. There has been unprecedented development in services related to the tourism sector. According to the Union Ministry of Tourism's report in 2023, Uttar Pradesh has got the distinction of having the highest number of tourist arrivals in 2022.

In the financial year 2022-23, the state welcomed over 31.8 crore tourists, with Varanasi, Mathura, and Ayodhya emerging as major centres. This positive trend is expected to continue in the coming days. In addition to catering to domestic tourists, it is imperative to develop a comprehensive action plan to attract foreign tourists. This involves identifying potential countries and formulating a tailored policy for branding the state in alignment with the preferences and interests of these countries.

