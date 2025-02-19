Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officers to ensure the timely implementation of public welfare schemes and policies of both the central and state governments.

It is the government's responsibility to make citizens' lives easier and more prosperous. To achieve this, all officers must prioritise addressing the problems and complaints of the public, he said.

Saini gave these directions while chairing the state level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) committee meeting via video conferencing with Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners, here, said an official statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar.

In the meeting, it was informed by the officials that under the 'Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana', aimed at providing gas cylinders to poor families for Rs 500, 15 lakh beneficiaries have registered so far.

The CM directed officers to promote the scheme extensively to ensure that more people benefit from it.

He also suggested that local public representatives should actively encourage the community to take advantage of this initiative.

During the meeting, various schemes sponsored by the central government were reviewed in detail.

The officials further informed in the meeting that 2,987 villages in Haryana have been declared ODF Plus Model Villages, and by March 31, 2025, a total of 3,646 villages will be declared as ODF Plus Model Villages.

Under the ODF Plus Model, in addition to making villages free from open defecation, solid and liquid waste management activities will also be implemented.

While reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Saini issued strict instructions to the Deputy Commissioners to complete the geo-tagging of applications from about 77,000 beneficiaries pending under the scheme within the next 15 days.

This will ensure the timely release of installments for house construction to these beneficiaries. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed that the survey work be expedited to prepare a new list under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

During the meeting, it was informed that under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, launched to provide housing for poor families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh, plots of 50 square yards have been allocated in Mahagram Panchayat and 100 square yards in general Gram Panchayats.

In the first phase, plots were allotted to 4,533 families in 62 Gram Panchayats (61 general Gram Panchayats and 1 Mahagram Panchayat) through a draw.

These beneficiaries will receive funds to construct houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Additionally, 1,000 Panchayats have been identified for the next phase.

Saini also reviewed the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign and the Samagra Shiksha initiative.

While reviewing the Samagra Shiksha initiative, he emphasised the importance of tracking children between the ages of 6 and 18 to curb school dropouts, ensuring that no child is deprived of education.

He stated that it is the government's responsibility to ensure every child receives quality education. Therefore, both school infrastructure and other essential facilities must be prioritized.

Regarding civil works in schools, officers informed that 9,400 out of 13,000 works have been completed, with the remaining works in various stages of progress.

Additionally, vocational courses have been implemented in 1,381 schools, with 1.95 lakh students getting vocational education. Furthermore, 2,238 skill laboratories have been set up across 1,074 schools.

While reviewing irrigation schemes, Saini emphasized the need for special efforts to promote micro-irrigation.

He also directed that broken or incomplete watercourses across the state be cemented in a phased manner.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of raising awareness among farmers to encourage the use of sprinkler irrigation systems through 'Amrit Sarovars'.

In the review of the Krishi Clinic and Krishi Vyavasay Kendra Yojana, the Chief Minister instructed officials to assess activities such as vermicomposting, mushroom production, beekeeping, and honey production, ensuring their effective implementation.

Regarding the National Gokul Mission, he highlighted the importance of improving cow breeds and stressed the need for better implementation of related schemes.

In the meeting, it was informed by the officials that to promote natural farming, the state government has allocated Rs 26.50 crore during 2024-25, with a target to cover 25,000 acres of land. So far, 23,776 farmers have registered for 39,423 acres on the Prakritik Kheti Portal.

It was also informed in the meeting that under the National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, a framework has been developed to train Panchayat representatives about government schemes.

By March 31, 2025, all councilors in districts, Panchayat Samiti members, and Gram Panchayat Sarpanches will receive training. A program will also be planned to train all Panchs in the coming financial year.

