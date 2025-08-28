Panchkula (Punjab) [India], August 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib and offered prayers on Thursday.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the darshan of the Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib was divine, where he bowed his head with the congregation and experienced a sense of sacred divinity.

"The darshan of Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib Ji, with devotion and reverence, is always divine. Today, at this historic Gurudwara Sahib located in Panchkula, I bowed my head with the congregation and experienced the sacred divinity. May the grace of the True Emperor, Waheguru Ji, remain upon all the residents of the country and regions, and may all be blessed with well-being--such was the prayer offered. On this occasion, the 'Saropa' received as a blessing is extremely sacred and energizing for me," the post read.

Earleir, Saini, speaking on the announcement of jobs for families of martyrs of the 1984 riots, stated that one member of such a family would be given a job.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have decided to provide relief to the affected families of the riots. We have decided to grant jobs to families who were victims of the 1984 riots....So we have decided that one member of such families will be given a job," he said.

The CM taking a sharp jab at the Congress party accused it of strangling democracy and stated that booth captures used to happen during the Congress government,

CM Saini said that the opposition protested every time the government spoke in the parliament during the monsoon session and also brought the adjournment motion on issues they found problematic.

CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "The Congress is the one that strangles democracy. The Congress itself brought the adjournment motion. They brought the adjournment motion on the issue they felt was problematic. They spoke on every issue. Not a single person from our side spoke; they listened to everything. But when the government was responding, they started protesting and walked out".

He further accused the Congress of booth capture during their government and said, "They talk about vote theft, but if a debate happens on this, it will be clear that they are the ones who stole the most votes. They used to capture booths; this happened during their tenure. There are many such cases.

This statement of CM Saini comes at a time when the Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Bihar conducting 'Vote Adhikar Yatra'. (ANI)

