Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Haryana Police stopped a four-member CPI delegation from visiting violence-affected villages in Nuh district, citing prohibitions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that are in place in those villages and security concerns for the delegation.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP, Binoy Viswam, who was part of the delegation, said that their being stopped from visiting the villages shows that even the fundamental right of freedom of movement is prohibited under the BJP government's rule in Haryana.

"We have seen it, this is the plight of the country today. The reality of the day, the Police are not allowing even us. That means that under this rule, even the freedom of movement is prohibited," Viswam said.

He said that while they were stopped, "hooligans, communalists and fascists can move freely".

"Hooligans, goons, communalists and fascists can move freely...We have been prevented here and we wanted to protest over that. But we don't want to create a tussle here," the CPI MP said.

Besides Binoy Viswam, other members of the delegation were Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Sandosh Kumar P, CPI Rajya Sabha MP.

Earlier on Sunday, before embarking on the visit, Sandosh Kumar said, "A four-member delegation of CPI will be visiting the violence-hit areas of Haryana. We have already informed the authorities and we will try to meet all sections. It is a one-day visit. We are with the people. Communalism is no solution to any issue. There are divisive forces on either side to divide people. So, we are there to understand the situation."

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced on Sunday that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense. (ANI)

