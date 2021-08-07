Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported one COVID-19 related fatality, taking the cumulative toll to 9,648 while 18 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,060.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Sirsa district.

Among the new cases, nine were from Gurugram and five from Faridabad district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 685. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,727. The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

