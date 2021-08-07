Pune, August 7: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Pune was allegedly molested by an unidentified man, who entered her house out of the blue and attacked her. Reports inform that the 30-year-old woman, in her complaint, stated that the man entered her house, locked the door, and molested her while she was doing her daily domestic chores. According to a report by TOI, the woman was getting her 4-year-old son ready for his tuition class during the evening hours on August 4 when the man barged into their house.

The report adds that the cops have initiated an investigation into the incident. The woman stated that she tried to raise an alarm, but the man attacked her and gagged her mouth. He later molested her in her house. The report stated that the suspect also threatened to kill her son after the boy began shouting. Pune Shocker: 54-Year-Old Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Minor; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The TOI report quotes Sub-inspector Lahu Satpute of the Vishrantwadi police station saying that said on Friday, the suspect found the door of her house open, walked in, and later shut it. The woman was terrified but managed to confront him. The man started to misbehave with her and kept threatening her.

The matter came to light after the neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the commotion. They started knocking on the door, following which the suspect panicked and fled through the rear door.

