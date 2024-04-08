New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Delhi police have filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint filed against Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly making hate speech against the BJP-RSS in an election rally in Naregal, Karnataka, in April 2023.

Delhi Police stated in ATR that "no offence was made out in Delhi."

Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh of Tis Hazari Court has called the Investigation Officer (IO) on the next date of the hearing to clarify the position. The next date of hearing is May 24.

The complainant advocate Ravinder Gupta has sought a direction for lodging of FIR against Kharge in this matter.

Gupta in January moved an application through advocate Gagan Gandhi seeking a direction to registration of FIR.

He alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on April 27, 2023, passed a scathing remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally at Naregal in Gadag district, Karnataka.

It is stated that Kharge received a severe backlash from various political leaders affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, later in the day, the respondent, while addressing another rally at Ron in Gadag district, Karnataka, clarified that the statement he made was not directed against PM Narendra Modi but for the BJP and the RSS.

The respondent (Kharge) categorically mentioned while apologising that his statement was made against the BJP and RSS and not the PM, as he believes that their ideologies are equivalent to a poisonous snake.

After sending a legal notice, which was replied to, the complainant filed a police complaint with Police Station Subzi Mandi and DCP North against the respondent for committing an offence of alleged hate speech along with offences under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 120 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, on May 29, 2023.

Delhi police, in its ATR, has stated that, from the gist of the complaint, as an allegation levelled by the complainant, the alleged matter or incidence happened in an election rally at Naregal, District Gadag, Karnataka. No offence was made out in the jurisdiction of PS Subzi Mandi, Delhi.

Keeping in view of the above-mentioned facts, the present application may please be dismissed, the police said. (ANI)

