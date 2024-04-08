Ahmedabad, April 8: The Gujarat police recently arrested the owner of a popular samosa shop in Vadodara for allegedly selling meat samosas stuffed with beef. Police officials said the samosa shop sold samosas stuffed with cow meat to unsuspecting people. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the "Hussaini Samosa" shop in Chhipwad on Saturday, April 6 and seized the stock.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police seized hundreds of kilograms of samosa stuffing with beef ingredients and later sent them for FSL tests. The tests proved that the stuffing in samosas had cow meat. In addition to the owner, the police also arrested five others. The accused were identified as Yusuf Sheikh and Naeem Sheikh, owners of the shop, and employees Hanif Bhathiyara, Dilawar Pathan, Moin Habdal, and Mobin Sheikh. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Bites Off Wife’s Finger During Domestic Dispute in Sardarnagar After Accusing Her of Having an Affair.

An officer said that several people across the city consumed the samosas sold by "Hussaini Samosa", believing they were meat samosas. The officer further said that the shop owners made kachha samosas (not fried) in large and supplied them to shops across the city. The Sheikh brothers used to operate from a five-storey building and had converted a room into a deep freezer to store beef and meat.

Yusuf Sheikh told the police that his father used to sell samosas, and later, he joined the business. However, cops learned they had no licence to operate the shop. The police are also investigating to learn how long they have been selling beef-laced samosas. During the investigation, Yusuf told the police that he preferred cow meat as it was cheaper than buffalo or goat meat. Man Sues Restaurant Over Non-Veg Food: Ahmedabad Resident Seeks 30.50 Lakh Compensation After Eatery Serves Him Murg Makhanwala in Place of Vegetarian Dish.

He also said that cow meat earned him more profit. The police are also trying to determine how the Sheikh Brogues sourced the beef. After their arrest, the accused were produced before a court on Sunday, April 7, which remanded all of them in police custody for a day.

