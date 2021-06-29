Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehriya's bureaucrat wife Oshin Sharma has said that they have agreed to divorce by mutual consent.

In a video interview carried by a news portal, Sharma said Nehriya has agreed for it.

The MLA could not be contacted for comments.

A 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer, Sharma said she had decided on Monday not to lodge any FIR against Vishal for her alleged torture as he in a message agreed for judicial separation.

Earlier, Sharma had alleged in a video on Friday that her husband slapped her thrice on Thursday.

Sharma claimed that Nehriya had physically and mentally tortured her several times.

Nehriya and Sharma had tied the knot two months ago on April 26.

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan told media on Monday that though Sharma had submitted a complaint against her husband but in her statement recorded on Monday, she expressed her intention not to lodge any criminal case against him.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday also termed the dispute between Vishal Nehriya and Oshin Sharma as a “family issue”, saying it needs to be resolved by mutual consent of the couple.

Nehriya and his wife Oshin Sharma should be given a chance to sort out the dispute with mutual consent, he had told reporters.

