New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A head constable of Delhi Police suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in the parking area of the Kalyanpuri police station, officials said on Friday.

The blaze erupted in the parking area of the police station around 11 pm on Thursday, following which the fire department was alerted, they said.

Initially, seven vehicles were caught in the fire.

Later, the fire spread to nearby cars, autorickshaws and motorcycles parked there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

In the incident, head constable Jitender of the fifth battalion posted with reserve force was injured, the DCP said, adding he was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

The fire was brought under control by the fire department personnel, police said.

