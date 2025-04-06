Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): With the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra "Swasth Bharat, Samriddh Bharat", the Gujarat Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has ensured that every mother and child in the state receives quality healthcare services right from the start of life, in alignment with the World Health Day 2025 theme, "Healthy Start, Hopeful Future," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The theme focuses on maternal and newborn health, aiming to empower women's rights and increase maternal and neonatal care investments. In this direction, the Gujarat Government has taken several innovative and impactful initiatives, establishing itself as a national maternal and child health leader.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: With 17.02 Hours Debate, Waqf Bill Discussion in Rajya Sabha Broke Previous Record of 16.55 Hours.

Through its focused efforts to improve maternal health, the Gujarat government has achieved a remarkable 50 percent reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR). Gujarat's MMR, which stood at 112 during 2011-13, has dropped to 57, according to data released in 2020.

It is noteworthy that every year, over 14 lakh pregnant women in the state receive timely and quality check-ups, immunizations, and nutrition services. To further strengthen maternal and child healthcare, Gujarat has established 121 First Referral Units (FRUs), 153 Blood Storage Units, and 20 dedicated Maternity ICUs, ensuring timely and safe emergency care. As a result of these efforts, the state has achieved an outstanding institutional delivery rate of 99.97 percent, setting a national benchmark.

Also Read | New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram (See Pics and Video).

Simultaneously, the state government is working towards reducing the Infant Mortality Rate to single digits by 2030, which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) dropped significantly from 54 per 1,000 live births in 2005 to 23 in 2020, a remarkable reduction of 57.40 percent. Key initiatives such as Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC) and Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC) have led to the achievement.

Additionally, SAANS and Stop Diarrhea, along with Gujarat's robust newborn care infrastructure comprising 58 Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), 138 Newborn Stabilization Units (NBSUs), and 1,083 Newborn Care Corners (NBCCs) have played a vital role.

Under Gujarat's flagship SH-RBSK program, over 1.61 crore children are screened annually via 992 Mobile Health Teams and 28 District Early Intervention Centers.

As of January 2025, 206 kidney, 37 liver, and 211 bone marrow transplants have been successfully performed under this initiative. In addition, 20,981 children have been provided free treatment for kidney-related issues, 11,215 for cancer, and 167,379 for heart-related diseases.

Similarly, under the SH-RBSK initiative, the Gujarat government's "Breaking the Silence" campaign provides free cochlear implant surgeries for children with profound hearing loss. So far, the campaign has helped restore hearing in 3,260 children, supported by Rs 228 crore in government funding.

In February 2025, Gujarat's Health Department received two prestigious Gold SKOCH Awards for excellence in child health in recognition of these achievements.

Notably, Gujarat is the first state in the country to issue digital health card reports for school students. So far, over 1.15 crore digital health cards have been issued. These cards securely store each student's complete health check-up and treatment details, ensuring continuous and comprehensive monitoring of children's health.

Further strengthening its leadership in child healthcare, Gujarat ranked first among large states at the national level between 2019 and 2023 in newborn health screening, identification of congenital disorders, and their effective management. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)