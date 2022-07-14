Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) The hearing of the bail petition of a bribery charge accused deputy Tahsildar has been adjourned to July 18 by the High Court of Karnataka.

The bribery charge case had hit headlines after the observations against the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh by Justice H P Sandesh.

Singh has now approached the Supreme Court with a Special Leave Petition against the HC's remarks. On Tuesday, the SC directed the HC to adjourn the hearing for three days so that it could hear Singh's petition.

Deputy Tahsildar P S Mahesh is in custody in the alleged Rs five lakh bribery case. He was working in the then Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath's office.

Following the HC's observations against ACB for failing to file charges against senior government officials, the IAS officer Manjunath was also arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody.

In a related development, the bail petition of Manjunath came up before Justice M Nagaprasanna on Wednesday.

The counsel for the IAS officer informed the court that he was also the advocate for the CBI and, in the related case in another bench of the HC, the court had summoned the details of ACB chief Seemanth Kumar Singh regarding the alleged mining scam in Ballari.

So the IAS officer had been asked to seek the services of another counsel in this bail petition. Considering this, the HC adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

