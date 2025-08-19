Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma on Monday, while speaking on the flood-like situations in the district, stated that all families had relocated from the houses washed away, further stating that all personnel of the administration, Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Flood Control Department had been put on alert and were keeping an eye on the situation.

He further stated that an advisory had been issued for heavy rain alert for the next 56 hours.

"An advisory was already issued that there might be heavy rain in the next 56 hours. We have already relocated the families from the houses that were washed away. Civil Administration, Police, PWD, Flood Control Department are all ready and keeping an eye on the situation," Sharma told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Betar river flooded and washed away three houses due to heavy downpour in the district.

However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, five relief columns of the White Knight Corps carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Chasoti area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Furthermore, additional equipment was also moved forward to strengthen the operations. Senior Army functionaries on the ground also engaged in relief and rescue operations.

In a post on social media X, the White Knight corps wrote "Update on Relief Operations: 18 Aug 25 #ChisotiVillage #Kishtwar Five Relief Columns of #WhiteKnightCorps are engaged in rescue & relief operations at Chisoti. Efforts have been further intensified with additional medical teams deployed.

Despite adverse terrain and weather, a bridge over #Chisoti Nala was completed on 17 Aug, expediting relief and evacuation. Additional equipment is being moved forward to strengthen operations, and Senior Army functionaries are on the ground to oversee relief and rescue.

Close coordination with civil agencies continues to expedite relief efforts. We Serve, We Protect!" the post read.

A cloudburst occurred in the Chasoti area on August 14, triggering flash floods and extensive damage.

The area of the incident is the last motorable point en route to the revered Machail Mata temple, and it occurred during the peak afternoon when a large crowd of pilgrims had assembled for the annual Machail Mata Yatra.

The sudden surge of water swept through parts of the village, destroying property and severing road links to remote areas.

Several people are feared missing. (ANI)

