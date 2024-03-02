Aizawl, Mar 2 (PTI) Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel and the Mizoram police have seized heroin and foreign beer worth Rs 2.25 crore during three operations, an official of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

The joint team carried out the operations in the past two days and arrested five people, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, the official said.

On Thursday, the joint team seized 72 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 50 lakh from the possession of a 27-year-old Myanmar national, the official said.

In another operation On Friday, during an operation at Zokhawthar in east Mizoram's Champhai district along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, the combined team seized 95 grams of heroin worth Rs 66.5 lakh and arrested a drug peddler, she said.

On the same day, the joint team also seized 155 grams of heroin and foreign beer worth Rs 1 crore and arrested three persons at New Hruaikawn area, she added.

