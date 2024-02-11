Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized heroin worth around Rs 1.75 crore in two separate operations in east Mizoram's Champhai, an official said. |

Three people, including a Myanmar national, were arrested for possessing the contraband, she said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Two Dead, Three Critically Injured After Car Falls Into Ditch on Jhalawar-Aklera Highway.

The heroin – 124 gm worth Rs 86.8 lakh and 127 gm worth Rs 88.9 lakh – were recovered on Saturday from Melbuk road junction and New Hruikawn along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, respectively, the official said.

The entire consignment and the three accused were handed over to police in Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings, she added.

Also Read | India to Implement GPS-Based Toll Collection System for Smoother Highway Journeys, Know What is It and How It Will Work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)