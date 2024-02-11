New Delhi, February 11: India is set to revolutionise highway travel by replacing traditional toll plazas with advanced GPS-based toll collection systems. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced this groundbreaking initiative, which is scheduled for implementation as early as April this year.

The new system, which will undergo a pilot phase alongside the existing FASTags, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and accurately charge drivers based on the distance travelled on highways. Gadkari has projected a surge in toll revenue from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore within the next 2-3 years. Raj Thackeray on Toll Plaza: Structural Audit of All Toll Plazas To Be Done, Will Install CCTV Cameras to Count Number of Vehicles Crossing Booths, Says MNS Chief.

The introduction of FASTags had already reduced the average waiting time at toll booths to a mere 47 seconds. However, the move towards GPS-based toll collection promises even greater convenience. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Demands Abolition of Toll Tax for Small Vehicles, Says ‘We Will Stand at Toll Booths, Will Not Allow Toll to be Paid’.

How will GPS-Based Toll System Work?

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras stationed along highways will deduct tolls based on the precise distance covered by vehicles. Unlike the current RFID-based FASTags, which operate at fixed toll booths, the GPS-based system calculates charges dynamically, ensuring fairness for drivers regardless of the distance travelled.

This innovative approach will allow drivers to avoid carrying cash, waiting in queues, or maintaining sufficient FASTag balances. Toll fees will be seamlessly deducted from linked accounts, minimising errors and the risk of toll evasion.

While some delays may still persist during peak hours in densely populated areas, the transition to GPS-based toll collection is expected to provide efficiency and convenience for highway travellers across India.

