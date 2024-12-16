Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): A delegation from Gram Panchayat Khabal, located in the Chohara area of the Rohru Assembly Constituency in Shimla district, met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, according to an official press release.

The delegation, led by MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, informed the Chief Minister about various issues and demands related to the area's development.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to developing rural areas and ensuring balanced progress across the state. He assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed with due consideration.

Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Khabal, Kuldeep Vijrvaan, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, CM Sukhu chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of various schemes implemented by the Horticulture Department.

According to an official release, he emphasised the importance of diversification in horticulture and highlighted the need to develop improved storage and marketing systems to ensure fair prices for farmers and horticulturists.

He announced that the government is planning to establish modern cold storage facilities at the district level to support horticulturists. Additionally, work is underway to set up a potato processing unit in the Una district.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the department to prioritise Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Mandi Mediation scheme to maximise benefits for farmers and horticulturists.

Sukhu also revealed that the state government is considering a Rs 500-crore dedicated project for the rejuvenation of apple horticulture. The five-year project will focus on promoting high-density plantations to enhance farmers' incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

The Chief Minister reviewed the achievements of various state horticulture schemes for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. (ANI)

