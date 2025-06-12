Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday reviewed the progress of work on the ongoing and proposed developmental projects in Dharamshala and various subdivisions of Kangra district, said an official statement.

He took details about various aspects related to the Ekta Mall (PM Unity Mall) construction in Dharamshala. He said that 'One District-One Product' is an ambitious initiative that aims to promote a specific product in each district. The scheme will help promote regional development, create employment opportunities, and promote local products at the national and international levels.

Also Read | 'Saddened to Hear About Ahmedabad Plane Crash': Salman Khan Shares Heartfelt Prayers for All Those Affected in Air India Flight AI171 Crash.

He said that the land transfer and forest-related approvals should be completed soon for the construction of all the projects in the Kangra district.

The Chief Minister said that there are immense possibilities for investment in the state's hospitality sector. This will create employment and self-employment opportunities and strengthen the region's economy.

Also Read | ‘People of Maharashtra Share the Grief, Agencies Instructed to Be Ready to Help’: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing and proposed projects in various subdivisions of Kangra district.

Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works R.D. Nazim, Director Industries, Dr. Yunus, Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar, Special Secretary Harbans Singh Brascon, and senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting, while Deputy Commissioner, Kangra Hemraj Bairwa joined virtually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)