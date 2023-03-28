Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri fell while taking a stroll outside his Shimla residence on Tuesday.

According to information received from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Hospital where he was admitted, the deputy CM was being treated for minor injuries.

At present, he has been kept under supervision of doctors and will be discharged shortly, read a statement issued by the hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

