Shimla, May 15 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who heads the transport, Jal Shakti and language and art and culture departments, has been allotted the portfolio of the co-operation department.

A notification in this regard issued on Monday said the Chief Minister is pleased to allot the portfolio of the co-operation department to Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri in addition to the portfolios already allotted to him.

Agnihotri, a five-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Haroli Assembly constituency in Una district is the first deputy chief minister of Himachal.

