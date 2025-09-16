Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours has caused widespread damage across Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the state capital, Shimla, where landslides and tree falls wreaked havoc on Sunday night.

The Shilma Highland area experienced significant damage, as torrential rains triggered a massive landslide and tree falls.

According to local officials, two residential buildings were declared unsafe due to cracks, and one house sustained partial structural damage. Around six to seven vehicles were severely damaged in the incident. While no injuries were reported, the local administration is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

However, the rescue teams also pulled out a trapped person from a house and a store in Highland after debris and fallen trees blocked the exit.

The individual was safely evacuated. Several homes in the locality were hit by falling trees and debris, leaving walls and roofs damaged.

Futher, the local eyewitnesses narrated the ordeal. A local resident, Madhubala, speaking to ANI, described the terrifying moments of the night.

"Our house is right next to the affected spot. Around 2 am, we heard loud crashing sounds four to five times; it felt like something was falling. The rain was so heavy that we couldn't step outside. There was a power cut as well. Later in the morning, we realised that several parked vehicles were crushed. Four cars were damaged in the parking lot, while another four were hit from above. In total, five vehicles were badly damaged. A local store owner, Leeladhar Singh, also suffered heavy losses to his property. The rains were so intense that we were all terrified," Madhubala said.

Another resident, R.S. Gupta, whose house was damaged, said he had a narrow escape.

"Around 1:30 am, I was going to the washroom. Heavy rain was lashing down. Suddenly, a tree fell into our house. If I had been struck even slightly, I wouldn't have survived. Debris has entered inside, the walls have collapsed, the roof is broken, and trees are lying over the structure. Two of our cars were also crushed, along with another vehicle belonging to a neighbour. My child, who was asleep on the lower floor, got trapped. With the help of the police and locals, we managed to rescue him safely in the morning," Gupta told ANI.

A third resident, Saurabh Gupta, said the force of the landslide was unprecedented.

"This incident occurred around 2:15 AM, near St. Edward School, just a kilometre away from the Lift area. Lightning and torrential rain made it impossible to know whether it was a cloudburst or heavy downpour that triggered the slide. Trees were uprooted, and the force was so massive that two vehicles parked on the upper side fell nearly 40 feet down onto houses, completely destroying them. One vehicle pierced through our roof, causing holes and flooding the interiors with debris. Our family members were trapped inside but were rescued by the police and the local administration. Thankfully, no lives were lost, but six to seven vehicles were damaged, with two of them completely destroyed. The administration, including the SDM and Deputy Commissioner, reached the spot promptly to take control," Saurabh Gupta told ANI.

Meanwhile, Local MLA Harish Janartha visited the site and blamed poor drainage and sewage management near Portmore Government School for aggravating the disaster.

"The drainage and sewage system of Portmore School is not properly maintained. Leakage and poor rainwater discharge arrangements contributed to this landslide. If we see the pattern of the past 25-30 years, most of Shimla's damages occur in September during the retreating monsoon. This year's monsoon has been unusually prolonged, and once again, September has brought destruction," Janartha said.

He assured that relief and rehabilitation measures were underway.

"We are thankful to the administration and the PWD for restoring traffic movement quickly. The SDM, DSP, and all officials reached the spot immediately. Dangerous trees in the area will be cautiously removed, and residents of two unsafe buildings have already been evacuated. Shelter will be arranged for them, and compensation will be provided after assessment of damages. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred since the incident happened late at night when there was no traffic or pedestrian movement," the MLA said.

Additionally, the administration has also instructed the revenue department to expedite damage assessment reports so that affected families can receive immediate relief and compensation.

Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain alert as several large trees remain unstable in the area, posing further risk.

