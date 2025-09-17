Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): The devastating monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 419 lives since the onset of monsoon (June 20) in the state, including 237 deaths in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts and drowning, and 182 fatalities in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Wednesday.

According to the SDMA's cumulative loss report, 479 persons have been injured and 45 are missing during the ongoing season. The state has also reported the death of 2,410 animals and nearly 27,000 poultry birds.

The destruction to homes has been widespread, with 1,676 houses fully damaged and 29,365 partially damaged, along with 587 shops/factories and more than 900 cowsheds and labour huts collapsing.

The SDMA said that the total economic loss to the hill state stands at a staggering Rs 4,595.36 crore.

District-wise, Mandi reported the highest death toll at 66, followed by Kangra (57), Chamba (50), Shimla (47), Kullu (44), Una (27) and Solan (32). Among the rain-related causes, landslides accounted for 52 deaths, flash floods 11, cloudbursts 17, and drowning 40. Other reasons included electrocution, snakebites, and people falling from steep slopes.

Officials said that restoration efforts are continuing on a war footing, but recurring landslides and rain-triggered collapses of fragile hill roads are slowing down recovery.

"This monsoon season has been exceptionally destructive. Roads, houses, crops and power lines have suffered unprecedented damage," the SDMA said, while cautioning residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh as the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of one of its most destructive monsoon seasons in recent years, with widespread landslides, flash floods, road collapses, and damage to homes and orchards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh on 9th September 2025 to review the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister first conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. Thereafter, PM Modi had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that had occurred in Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh. There will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. (ANI)

