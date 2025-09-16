Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has led to extensive damage, resulting in estimated losses of over Rs. 603 crore and claiming 55 lives between June 20 and September 15, 2025, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said on Tuesday.

According to DC Bairwa, the total estimated loss recorded during this period stands at Rs. 60,310.225 lakh (Rs. 603 crore). In addition to human casualties, 215 livestock deaths were reported. Structural damage includes the complete destruction of 180 kutcha (mud) houses and 27 pucca (concrete) houses, while 1,076 kutcha and 126 pucca houses suffered partial damage.

The rainfall also caused widespread damage to other infrastructure, including 1,388 cowsheds, 74 labour sheds, kitchens, bathrooms, and 33 shops, reflecting the severe impact on both livelihoods and public amenities.

Department-wise losses were substantial, with the Public Works Department (PWD) reporting the highest damage at Rs. 29,808 lakh. The Irrigation and Drinking Water Department faced losses of Rs. 26,315 lakh, while the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board incurred damages worth Rs. 627 lakh. The Rural Development Department reported losses of Rs. 1,126 lakh, the Health Department Rs. 280 lakh, Agriculture Rs. 188.83 lakh, and Horticulture Rs. 2.91 lakh. Dharamshala Municipal Corporation alone faced damages exceeding Rs. 620 lakh.

Relief operations are ongoing in affected areas, with essential materials being airlifted to remote locations such as Bara Bhangal. In regions surrounding the Pong Dam, authorities are working round the clock to ensure effective rehabilitation and restoration efforts.

DC Bairwa assured that all affected families and individuals are receiving necessary support, including financial assistance in line with government norms. Departments have been instructed to prepare and submit detailed damage reports promptly to facilitate timely reconstruction work.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant during the ongoing monsoon season and immediately inform authorities in case of any emergencies. The District Disaster Control Room remains operational 24/7, with citizens able to reach out through the toll-free helpline 1077. (ANI)

