Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the venue for the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit to review preparations of the conclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day summit on February 25 while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will remain present at the valedictory session the next day.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta: From Student Leader to Delhi Chief Minister; Political Journey of First-Time BJP MLA From Shalimar Bagh.

The chief minister reviewed the construction of seminar halls, pavilion halls, exhibition halls, dining areas as well as other facilities put in place for the mega event.

Earlier, Sarma chaired a review meeting with all the ministers of his council and senior government officers to take stock of the final preparations for the Summit.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi CM, Elected Leader by Newly-Elected BJP MLAs.

He reviewed all issues related to venue preparation, accommodation, food, seating arrangement, inauguration and various sessions.

The CM also asked them to ensure that the event reflects the rich cultural heritage of the state along with the inherent investment potentials of Assam, an official release stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)