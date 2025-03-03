Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday demanded immediate compensation to farmers for crop damage due to rain and hailstorms.

He said wheat and mustard crops have suffered heavy damage in 12 districts of the state due to continuous rain and hailstorms for three days in the state and the government should compensate the farmers who suffered losses.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Meaningful Quote and Saying for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on March 4, 2025.

"Wheat crops have been destroyed in the fields. At the same time, mustard has also fallen.

"Apart from this, many crops like animal fodder, vegetables and onion have also suffered heavy damage. Therefore, the government should stop making empty statements and immediately get the 'girdawari' (survey to assess loss) done for the loss suffered by the farmers and give them proper compensation," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Releases First-Ever Riverine Dolphin Estimation Report in Country, Which Estimated Total of 6,327 Dolphins.

The Congress leader said crops had suffered heavy damages in January also due to hailstorms.

"At that time, after the demand was raised by the Congress, the government announced the girdawari but the government neither got it done nor gave compensation," he claimed.

Hooda said 5,299 farmers from 1,763 villages had uploaded the details of 2.6 lakh acres of damaged crops on the government's designated portal but till now the government has not even verified 2.03 lakh acres of crops.

"Similarly, farmers have to face some kind of natural disaster in every season but the government shirks its responsibility," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)