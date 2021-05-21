Mandi (HP), May 21 (PTI) Two women died and four other people injured after a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday, police said.

Jhanshi Devi and Damodari Devi died on the spot after the Jeep fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge at Gehra village in Sarkaghat subdivision, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The SP said the injured were admitted to the Mandi Zonal Hospital.

The vehicle was loaded with ration and eight people were sitting in it, she added.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 of the IPC.

