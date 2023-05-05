Nahan, May 5 (PTI) People of Himachal Pradesh's Shillai mourned the death of Pramod Negi, an army paratrooper from the village killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Friday.

He was among five soldiers who lost their lives in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out the ultras.

Negi was a personnel of the Special Forces due to his excellent career for the past two years, secretary of the Ex-Serviceman Organisation, Paonta and Shillai, Narendra Thundu said in a statement issued here.

He was conferred the 'Red Cap' honour recently due to his excellent capabilities as a paratrooper, he said.

Locals said that people in large numbers are arriving in Shillai village from different parts of the Trans-Giri area to meet Negi's family.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shillai Suresh Singha confirmed the demise of Negi and said more information in this regard is awaited from the army authorities.

Pramod Negi (25), son of Devendra Negi, hailed from Shillai village of Sirmaur district, officials said. PTI/COR/BPL

