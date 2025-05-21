Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh on Wednesday called for the immediate reconstitution of the state Congress body and stressed the need for strong and capable leadership to steer the party ahead of key electoral challenges.

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Singh said, "We have already placed our demand for the formation of the state Congress body before our state in-charge. A meeting was scheduled earlier, but it had to be postponed due to the prevailing national circumstances. Now, that meeting will be held soon, and we are eager to move forward with the reorganization."

Also Read | ‘Fake News’: PIB Fact Check Rejects Claims of Temperature Soaring to 55 Degrees Celsius Between May 29-June 2.

The Congress leader emphasized that appointments within the party must be made with consensus but asserted that dynamic leadership was the need of the hour.

"It is crucial that the individual chosen to lead the party has a strong identity, leadership qualities, and influence both within the party and among the public. We need someone who can work efficiently and command respect. If there are any discussions about leadership changes, we will also raise our voice to ensure a strong candidate takes the reins," she added.

Also Read | 'Remove Posts in 5 Hours': Delhi High Court Raps Abhijit Iyer Mitra for Offensive Language Against 9 Women Journalists of Media House Newslaundry.

Singh further clarified that both Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have been kept in the loop regarding the developments and have expressed support for expediting the process.

"We have kept both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister fully in the loop and have taken their confidence on every step. They are equally keen to see the process expedited," she said.

Recalling the legacy of her late husband and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh said he upheld Congress values even during difficult times.

"There was a time when Virbhadra Singh ji kept the party running from our personal residence. Even in those trying circumstances, he upheld the values and strength of the Congress. We wish to walk in his footsteps. For him, the Congress Party was an ideal, and we aim to carry that ideal forward," she said.

Her remarks come amid growing concerns within the state unit over the delay in appointing a new team and reflect a broader call for clarity and direction ahead of the Panchayati Raj polls and the 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)