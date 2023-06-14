Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Hyderabad Police apprehended two alleged house burglars from the Madannapet police station area.

On Tuesday, on the basis of credible information, the sleuths of the Special Zonal Crime Team, South Zone and East Zone along with Madannapet Police apprehended two accused persons and recovered a total of 209 Grams of Gold Ornaments, 1.25 Kg of Silver Ornaments, net cash of Rs. 35,000, Two 2-Wheelers and Three Cell Phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Shahbaz Hussain and Mohammed Irfan.

On June 4, at 6 PM, Madannapet Police Station received a complaint from a person named Sudershan Singh. According to the complainant, when they were not present at home, some unknown offenders committed theft of gold ornaments.

Based on the information provided by the complainant, Special Zonal Crime Teams, South Zone and East Zone, Central Crime Station (CCS) investigated the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas and identified the suspects on the basis of it.

Police apprehended two accused named Mohammed Shahbaz Hussain and Mohammed Irfan. On thorough enquiry, they confessed their crime. Later on further investigation, police recovered a total of 209 Grams of gold ornaments, 1.25 Kg of silver ornaments, Rs. 35,000 cash, two 2-wheelers and three Mobile Phones from them.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Shabarish.P, "The brief facts of the case are that on June 4 at 6 PM, PS Madannapet received a complaint from Sudershan Singh, wherein he stated that some unknown offenders have committed theft of gold ornaments when they were not present at the house."

"During the course of the investigation, the sleuth of Special Zonal Crime Teams, South Zone & East Zone, CCS verified the CCTV footage at the Scene of the Offence and surrounding areas and identified the suspects and apprehended the above-accused persons on thorough enquiry they admitted their guilt of commission of the offence and recovered total 209 Grams of Gold Ornaments, 1 KG 250 Grams of Silver Ornaments, Net Cash of Rs. 35,000, Two 2- Wheelers and Three Cell Phones from their possession," Dy Commissioner Shabarish added.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

