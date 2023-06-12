Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): After hosting three G2O-related meetings, Hyderabad will now host the crucial Agriculture Ministers' Meeting from June 15 to 17, said an official.

According to Union Minister G Kissan Reddy, the city has already hosted the G20 meetings of the Skill Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Health Ministry earlier this year and a final meeting is going to take place in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle With Five 'Tested' Promises.

India under the G20 presidency has been holding meetings in India since January. More than 250 meetings have been held in 56 cities so far.

The Union Minister emphasised that the agriculture sector is an essential sector in the country and the world and the meetings will be held on June 15, 16 and 17.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Residential School Incharge Arrested After Minor Girl Student's Death in Shivamogga.

"The agriculture sector is a very important sector in the country and the world. The meetings are going to be held on June 15, 16 and 17," he said.

He also mentioned that ministers from 20 countries as well as nine special invitees from other countries will attend the meeting.

He further divulged that the upcoming meeting will focus on the discussion related to food grain production along with other issues in the country and the world.

"Any meeting of the G20 countries is important and gives direction as 85 per cent of GDP, 75 per cent of world trade, and 70 per cent of the population is from G20 countries. The meetings in Hyderabad will discuss food grain production, with best practices of different countries in Agriculture, their technology exchange programme, and ways to save the earth from different types of issues," he said.

"It will discuss giving food to everyone so that nobody in the world is hungry," he added.

The Union Minister said, "It's an honour for the Hyderabad city to host these meetings. It's a pride for the people of Telangana. The meeting will be held in the Hitex Exhibition Centre."

"Different international organizations, the government of India organisations, and the private sector will be exhibited here. It's a four-day meeting, one day for officials meeting and 15, 16, and 17 for ministers," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)