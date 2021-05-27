New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued 10 fishermen from a boat stranded in the sea, 20 nautical miles off the coast of New Mangalore Port.

"In a swift operation amidst rough seas Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot rescued 10 TamilNadu Fishermen onboard Fishing Boat 'Lord of the Ocean' off New Mangalore in distress due to engine failure. Boat safely towed to New Mangalore and handed over to fisheries authorities," the ICG tweeted.

According to a press release, all the ashore, afloat and aviation units of ICG are maintaining a high state of readiness on the eastern seaboard for any response measures arising in the aftermath of the Yaas storm.

At the request of the West Bengal government, the ICG has deployed its Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) at Digha and Contai for assistance. (ANI)

