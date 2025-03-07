New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer ended his life by jumping from a building in the Chanakyapuri area here on Friday, a police officer said.

Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected.

Also Read | Share Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Lower; Sensex Above 74,200, Nifty Drops by Over 16 Points.

"The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)