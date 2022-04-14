New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 44.06 per SCM.

Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent).

Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1 per SCM.

Meanwhile, after a hike of Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last 16 days, the fuel rates remained steady for a week with no change in rates.

Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105-mark yesterday, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120. (ANI)

