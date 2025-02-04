India News | IIM Sambalpur Ties Up with US Platform on AI-driven Digital Case Study Solutions

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with US-based Breakout Learning Inc on AI-driven digital case study solutions.

Agency News PTI| Feb 04, 2025 08:22 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | IIM Sambalpur Ties Up with US Platform on AI-driven Digital Case Study Solutions

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with US-based Breakout Learning Inc on AI-driven digital case study solutions.

Breakout Learning is an AI Educational Platform designed to empower modern educators.

Also Read | Nestle Considers Launching Starbucks Ready-To-Drink Coffee in India's Retail Market, Says Report.

"This collaboration will see IIM Sambalpur use Breakout Learning's cutting-edge AI-enabled case platform in its MBA, Executive MBA, and PhD programmes, which will be the new benchmark for digital learning in India," the institute said in a statement.

Premium case studies from the world's best institutions like “Ivey and Harvard” will be accessible to students and faculty members exclusively, thereby bringing international academic excellence with high legal and financial standards.

Also Read | Magha Saptami 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip at Chandrabhaga in Odisha's Puri (See Pics).

Breakout Learning will ensure the smooth integration of its AI-driven platform into IIM Sambalpur's curriculum, which will be supported by dedicated technical support.

The collaboration will also provide an opportunity for faculty and students at IIM Sambalpur to co-create cutting-edge management cases, hosted on Breakout Learning's platform, positioning India as a leader in AI-driven business education, the statement said.

Intellectual property rights for these AI-generated cases will be jointly owned.

IIM Sambalpur Director, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, said, “Following the announcement of Rs 500 crore investment in AI centres of excellence in Union budget, this momentous collaboration with Breakout Learning is a game-changer for Indian management education, addressing long-standing challenges in traditional teaching methodologies.”

“By integrating AI-driven case-based learning, we are preparing future leaders with unparalleled decision-making and analytical skills, propelling India into the global forefront of business education,” he said.

Looking at the global rankings, Indian B-schools are still not placed in the top 200, he said adding that in terms of innovation and research, faculty members are often occupied with teaching responsibilities and don't have enough time for research.

Ramit Varma, CEO and Co-Founder, Breakout Learning, USA, said that their project involves classroom discussion.

“At Breakout Learning, we break students into small groups, focus on areas with no answers at all and then allow students to discuss among themselves creating a pool of ideas. This helps students to learn, communicate and engage. IIM Sambalpur is the first institute in India to bring transformative change and is ready to compete with Harvard University,” Varma said.

Financial agreements, including access fees and case development royalties, will be structured under a separate agreement, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with US-based Breakout Learning Inc on AI-driven digital case study solutions.

Breakout Learning is an AI Educational Platform designed to empower modern educators.

Also Read | Nestle Considers Launching Starbucks Ready-To-Drink Coffee in India's Retail Market, Says Report.

"This collaboration will see IIM Sambalpur use Breakout Learning's cutting-edge AI-enabled case platform in its MBA, Executive MBA, and PhD programmes, which will be the new benchmark for digital learning in India," the institute said in a statement.

Premium case studies from the world's best institutions like “Ivey and Harvard” will be accessible to students and faculty members exclusively, thereby bringing international academic excellence with high legal and financial standards.

Also Read | Magha Saptami 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip at Chandrabhaga in Odisha's Puri (See Pics).

Breakout Learning will ensure the smooth integration of its AI-driven platform into IIM Sambalpur's curriculum, which will be supported by dedicated technical support.

The collaboration will also provide an opportunity for faculty and students at IIM Sambalpur to co-create cutting-edge management cases, hosted on Breakout Learning's platform, positioning India as a leader in AI-driven business education, the statement said.

Intellectual property rights for these AI-generated cases will be jointly owned.

IIM Sambalpur Director, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, said, “Following the announcement of Rs 500 crore investment in AI centres of excellence in Union budget, this momentous collaboration with Breakout Learning is a game-changer for Indian management education, addressing long-standing challenges in traditional teaching methodologies.”

“By integrating AI-driven case-based learning, we are preparing future leaders with unparalleled decision-making and analytical skills, propelling India into the global forefront of business education,” he said.

Looking at the global rankings, Indian B-schools are still not placed in the top 200, he said adding that in terms of innovation and research, faculty members are often occupied with teaching responsibilities and don't have enough time for research.

Ramit Varma, CEO and Co-Founder, Breakout Learning, USA, said that their project involves classroom discussion.

“At Breakout Learning, we break students into small groups, focus on areas with no answers at all and then allow students to discuss among themselves creating a pool of ideas. This helps students to learn, communicate and engage. IIM Sambalpur is the first institute in India to bring transformative change and is ready to compete with Harvard University,” Varma said.

Financial agreements, including access fees and case development royalties, will be structured under a separate agreement, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs West Ham
50K+ searches
Bryan Johnson
20K+ searches
Delhi elections
20K+ searches
USAID
20K+ searches
World Cancer Day
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Walks Out of Podcast Mid-Way With Nikhil Kamath, Says ‘I Did End This Early Due to Bad Air Quality’

  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result of February 4, 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

  • ‘Thaaat’s Fire!’: Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Cheers for His Directorial Debut ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, Shows Excitement Ahead of Netflix Release

  • ‘I Am Truly Shocked’: Veer Pahariya Denies Involvement in Attack on Comedian Pranit More, ‘Sky Force’ Actor Promises to Hold Accountable Whoever Is Responsible

  • SoftBank Group Head Masayoshi Son Had ‘Good Discussion’ With Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Over AI Cooperation

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chelsea vs West Ham
    50K+ searches
    Bryan Johnson
    20K+ searches
    Delhi elections
    20K+ searches
    USAID
    20K+ searches
    World Cancer Day
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel