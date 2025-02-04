Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) on Tuesday announced that the alumni of its 1974 batch have launched an initiative to provide innovative, climate-resilient and sustainable housing for underserved populations.

The initiative, HEARTS'74 (Habitat for Everyone: Affordable, Resilient, Transformative, and Sustainable), is the 1974 batch's legacy project, the institute said in a statement.

"At IIT Bombay, we take great pride in the impact our alumni make on society. The HEARTS'74 initiative by the Class of 1974 is a powerful example of this, aiming to revolutionise affordable, resilient and sustainable housing for underserved communities across rural India. This project reflects the shared commitment with our alumni to addressing critical challenges through innovation, collaboration and a shared vision for a better future," said Prof Ravindra Gudi, dean of alumni and corporate relations (ACR).

As per the statement issued by the institute, the ongoing project will utilise locally available, environmentally friendly materials and focus on building capacities within local communities to foster livelihood opportunities.

The batch has pledged Rs 14 crore to IIT Bombay and has already raised Rs 10 crore, with Rs 8 crore of the total pledge dedicated towards the HEARTS'74 project.

"The role of alumni in supporting their alma mater is pivotal to the growth and prosperity of both the institution and the communities we serve. This initiative is a reflection of our collective responsibility to give back to society, and we are proud to leverage our IIT Bombay education to drive this critical mission forward. HEARTS'74 is not just about providing homes. It's about creating a sustainable future for those who need it the most," said Raj Melville, an alumnus from the 1974 batch.

