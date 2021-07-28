Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar district authorities in Uttar Pradesh have removed illegal encroachments going into 23 ponds in several villages of Jansath tehsil, an official said.

In a special drive against illegal encroachment, Jansath Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Jayendra Kumar said 2.145 hectares land were cleared in 23 ponds across 18 villages on Tuesday.

He said people had been illegally encroaching on the lands of the 23 ponds and local residents in the affected villages were not able to feed water for their cattle.

