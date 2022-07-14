Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that without the encouragement of political leaders no one would be putting up hoardings, many of which are illegal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that at least one leader should say that they don't want these hoardings. It also asked the authorities to "nip the problem in the bud" by not allowing such hoardings be put up in the first place.

The bench was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on the issue of illegal banners, hoardings and posters put up by the political parties across the state, which according to the pleas defaced public places.

In 2016, the high court had directed the state government and all municipal corporations to ensure that no illegal hoardings are put up in public places and had directed the authorities to submit compliance reports.

On Thursday, additional government pleader Bhupesh Samant told the court that while there is an intent to address the issue, there was lack of manpower to take action.

The bench then said that political leaders ought to take up the issue.

"Do you think that without the encouragement of their leaders they would be putting up these hoardings. Let one leader say that they don't want these hoardings," Chief Justice Datta said.

The bench further said that the authorities should nip the problem in the bud.

"This is why we are saying nip the problem in the bud. Why do you (authorities) let them (hoardings) come up in the first place?" the court said.

The bench placed the matter for further hearing on July 28.

