Mumbai, July 14: The Ministry of Education under the Union Government will announce the list of India's top higher education institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 on Friday, July 15. As per an official statement, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will reveal the ranks at around 11 am.

The official notification on nirfindia.org stated, "Release of India Rankings 2022 on 15th July 2022 at 11 am by Honourable Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan." In 2021, the NIRF rankings had 11 categories: university, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, law, research, etc. TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2022 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Know How To Download, Other Details.

In last year's NIRF rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras managed to retain the title of being the overall best institute of higher education in the country, which was followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore in second and IIT Bombay in third places.

Check tweet:

Tomorrow, Hon’ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under NIRF. The annual exercise aims to rank HEI’s across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/nI1rjsSzl8 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 14, 2022

On the other hand, the IISc was recognised as the top institute in the university rankings while the IIT Madras was also ranked as the top Engineering college. Meanwhile, IIM Ahmedabad was ranked as the country's top B-School while Jamia Hamdard was the top Pharmacy education institution.

Under the medicine category, Delhi's AIIMS topped the rankings while the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore was ranked as the top law school. In the NIRF ranking, Delhi University's Miranda House was ranked as the top college in the country last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2022 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).