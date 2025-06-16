Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was conferred with the United Nations Sasakawa Award-2025 for his contribution to Disaster Risk Reduction.

His work in disaster risk reduction has been recognised globally, showcasing his expertise in meteorology and commitment to saving lives. Dr. Mohapatra has significantly improved cyclone warning services for 13 WMO/ESCAP Panel member countries, reducing track and intensity forecast errors.

He has held various leadership positions in WMO committees, including Chairman of the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones and the Regional Sub-project Management Team of SWFP-South Asia.

This prestigious award acknowledges Dr. Mohapatra's outstanding contributions to disaster risk reduction. His hometown, Bhadrak, has enthusiastically felicitated him, recognising his achievements and dedication to public service.Dr. Mohapatra's work has had a profound impact on disaster management and mitigation, inspiring others in the field of meteorology.

According to Giridhari Natha, who is a friend of Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, the IMD DG is his friend and classmate. Both live in the same locality. He hailed Dr Mohapatra, and believes that he is a talented person who has saved many lives not only in India but the world as well.

The latter said that Dr Mohapatra should be respected and felicitated in their locality and soil.

"Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra is a friend of mine, my classmate and schoolmate. We belong to the same locality. On June 5, 2025, when he was awarded with the Sasakawa award at Geneva. Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, a scientist and a talented person who has been saving huge lives not only in India but in the world as well. He should be felicitated and respected in our locality and soil", Giridhari Natha told ANI. (ANI)

